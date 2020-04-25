UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Viable Population Of Cheer Phesant Explored In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Viable population of Cheer Phesant explored in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Saturday announced exploring a viable population of endangered cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct specie in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Saturday announced exploring a viable population of endangered cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct specie in the region.

"Today on Ist Ramadan, I hereby officially declare that we have successfully explored a viable but vulnerable population of cheer Pheasant ranging from 10-15 pairs," reads a message shared by Taimur Ali Shah, Divisional Wildlife Officer Mansehra.

The exploration was made in the wake of efforts made for reintroduction of cheer pheasant in its natural habitat under Green Pakistan Project, Taimoor added.

The cheer pheasant was extinct from its habitat mainly in KP and is included in the list of 'rare species' of IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

"This discovery will provide new horizons to the conservation as the subject area is vulnerable to many challenges including poverty, medicinal plants, fuel food collection and somewhat illegal hunting," Taimur told APP.

This discovery involves the efforts of our seniors including former Chief Conservator of KP Wildlife Department Dr. Mumtaz Malik and Research Advisor Ashiq Ahmad Khan who laid the foundation of the reintroduction of cheer pheasant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing guidance and supervision, he added.

About the location of discovered area Taimur said detail of the area at this stage are decided not to be disclosed in the best interest of the birds from protection point of view.

"The subject area may be declared as a conservancy and some programs of incentives and benefits may be traded out to the communities living there to play an effective role in cheer pheasant conservation," he suggested.

In the discovered area, immediate attention is required to be paid so at least two community watchers are immediately required to be kept over there and two in the adjoining district where the cheer population also exists, he continued.

The area was enclosed with the help of local communities for three years and finally seem the impact and improvement in the population of cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct.

Taimur also thanked Chief Conservator Wildlife Department who trusted him with the activity of reintroduction of cheer pheasant and incorporated it in green Pakistan due to which this achievement was made.

He also requested Chief Conservator Wildlife to kindly sanction two community watchers posts for the conservation of cheer pheasant most immediately under the green Pakistan project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra May From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims t ..

1 minute ago

9th state-of-the-art BSL III lab to start function ..

1 minute ago

6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Z ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Some Countries Excuse Own Insufficient ..

1 minute ago

SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 elect ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.