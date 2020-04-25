Viable population of Cheer Phesant explored in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Saturday announced exploring a viable population of endangered cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct specie in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department Saturday announced exploring a viable population of endangered cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct specie in the region.

"Today on Ist Ramadan, I hereby officially declare that we have successfully explored a viable but vulnerable population of cheer Pheasant ranging from 10-15 pairs," reads a message shared by Taimur Ali Shah, Divisional Wildlife Officer Mansehra.

The exploration was made in the wake of efforts made for reintroduction of cheer pheasant in its natural habitat under Green Pakistan Project, Taimoor added.

The cheer pheasant was extinct from its habitat mainly in KP and is included in the list of 'rare species' of IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

"This discovery will provide new horizons to the conservation as the subject area is vulnerable to many challenges including poverty, medicinal plants, fuel food collection and somewhat illegal hunting," Taimur told APP.

This discovery involves the efforts of our seniors including former Chief Conservator of KP Wildlife Department Dr. Mumtaz Malik and Research Advisor Ashiq Ahmad Khan who laid the foundation of the reintroduction of cheer pheasant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing guidance and supervision, he added.

About the location of discovered area Taimur said detail of the area at this stage are decided not to be disclosed in the best interest of the birds from protection point of view.

"The subject area may be declared as a conservancy and some programs of incentives and benefits may be traded out to the communities living there to play an effective role in cheer pheasant conservation," he suggested.

In the discovered area, immediate attention is required to be paid so at least two community watchers are immediately required to be kept over there and two in the adjoining district where the cheer population also exists, he continued.

The area was enclosed with the help of local communities for three years and finally seem the impact and improvement in the population of cheer phesant which was once considered as extinct.

Taimur also thanked Chief Conservator Wildlife Department who trusted him with the activity of reintroduction of cheer pheasant and incorporated it in green Pakistan due to which this achievement was made.

He also requested Chief Conservator Wildlife to kindly sanction two community watchers posts for the conservation of cheer pheasant most immediately under the green Pakistan project.