Vibrant ceremony held to celebrate Baloch Culture Day in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Levies Line Kohlu on Wednesday organized a colorful ceremony to mark Baloch Culture Day by the district administration.

A large number of tribal and political elders, district administration and Levies officers, civil society, students, welfare organizations and Levies youth participated in the event.

Balochi traditions and culture were highlighted and Balochi traditional music while Balochi Chaap were also presented.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi congratulated the participants on Baloch Culture Day said Balochs living all over the world including Balochistan and the country kept their traditions and culture alive and celebrate the day with great zeal.

He said those nations would only be developed when they maintain their culture adding that all the nations living in Pakistan were united.

He said Baloch culture had the characteristics of love and patriotism. Balochistan culture had its own unique status, he added.

The DC said living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage. He said Baloch Culture Day disseminated the message of peace and solidarity.

Purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day was to keep the culture alive, he said adding that the day taughtus to fully adhere positive principles which lead to the formation of a constructive society while it could also help discourage destructive thinking.