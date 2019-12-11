Vibrant collective role must to ensure balanced population growth rate in Pakistan, AJK

The three-day seminar on population planning concluded here on Wednesday with strong recommendations for a vibrant collective role of all the stakeholders, including the masses, besides the state-run health and population welfare service providers to ensure the balanced population growth in Pakistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) matching to the due socio-economic conditions of the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) , The three-day seminar on population planning concluded here on Wednesday with strong recommendations for a vibrant collective role of all the stakeholders, including the masses, besides the state-run health and population welfare service providers to ensure the balanced population growth in Pakistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) matching to the due socio-economic conditions of the country.

The seminar was hosted by the AJK Population Planning Department with the coordination of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination of the Government of Pakistan under the spirit of the recent recommendations of Council of Common Interests (CCI) for ensuring the functional integration of the AJK Population Welfare and Health departments through raising awareness among healthcare service providers to rationalize the population of the country, including AJK with available resources.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Raja Razzaque while addressing the concluding session, elaborated various connotations and commitments of the Government of Pakistan made before the international forums where it, inter alia, gave assurance for the well-being of the married couples.

He, in particular, referred Article 16 of the Proclamation of Teheran, 1968 which explicitly provides that 'the protection of the family and of the child remains the concern of the international community. Parents have a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and the spacing of their children'.

He also gave various references to FP2020, SDGs, ICPD25 and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights- 1948. He linked family planning in all the international instruments, saying the state was obliged to extend universal access to safe reproductive healthcare services to the parents enabling them to decide freely and responsibly regarding birth spacing and family size.

Raja Razzaque specifically referred to Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan and quoted the interpretation made by the Supreme Court: "Article 9 of the Constitution provides that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law. The word 'life' is very significant as it covers all facets of human existence.

"The word 'life' has not been defined in the Constitution but it does not mean nor can it be restricted only to the vegetative or animal life or mere existence from conception to death.

Life includes all such amenities and facilities which a person born in a free country, is entitled to enjoy with dignity, legally and constitutionally." In this regard he referred to the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case titled Ms. Shehla Zia and others Vs. WAPDA PLD 1994 SC 693.

He also explained salient features of a suo moto case of Supreme Court regarding alarming population growth in the country.

He emphasized that family planning was not a concession rather a right that had to be facilitated to the parents/married couples by the state. He recommended for functional integration of family planning services in health and should redefine the role of population welfare departments.

Highlighting the complexities of procurement of contraceptives through international biddings, he suggested that the Federal government should come forward for pool procurement to ensure economy of scale, besides guarantying contraceptive commodity security in Pakistan.

Similarly, he strongly advocated for elimination of gender based violence and supported women empowerment for family planning and social development. Likewise, he underlined for public private partnership by adopting lead role by provincial and federal governments.

Prominent among others who addressed the three-day sessions included AJK Population Welfare minister Dr. Mustafa Bashir, consultant UNFPA and Senior Adviser Maries Stopes Society Mumtaz Eskar, Medical Superintendent Divisional HQ Hospital Mirpur Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director Administration Health Services AJK Dr. Tariq Manzoor, Director Population Welfare Department of AJK Muhammad Zeeshan Arif, Assistant Director Kamran Chaudhry, Director Environmental Protection Agency EPA of AJK Govt. Sardar Idress Mahmood and Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain.

Secretary Population Welfare of AJK Raja Razzaque, earlier, gave away certificates to all participants of the event in acknowledgement of their attendance to the exceptional informative congregation primarily related to the negative impacts of the alarming rate of population growth the world over including Pakistan and AJK.