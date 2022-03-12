Vibrant educational and creative activities guarantee a bright future of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Saturday said such Vibrant educational and creative activities guaranty a bright future for our country Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the two-day long Pakistan festival for learning.

He also paid tribute to the district administration of Abbottabad for organizing this educational event and said that constructive and creative activities would serve as a beacon in the education and training of our new generation.

The SACM said that our whole objective of life was hidden in Pakistan Learning Festival's slogan "Learn, Teach Pakistan", We will continue to learn and will continue to teach others, which is our religious duty.

Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif said that those who give alms and dedicate their lives for others become immortal forever, Pakistan is our life and soul, our existence is subject to the existence of the country. He said that the nations who have kept their identification were awarded and honourd in the world.

Earlier, he inaugurated a two-day Pakistan Festival for Learning at Comcast University, Abbottabad.

The Learning Festival was attended by a large number of educationists, poets, writers, students from different educational institutions from across the country. Book fairs, cultural, scientific and various other stalls were also part of the festival. Traffic police, rescue 1122 and other agencies also set up awareness stalls.

The SACM also visited the stalls established in the festival and expressed his interest in many items.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, Director Comcast University Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, social worker Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, officials of district administration, heads of district departments and education, a large number of faculty and students of the institute were also present on the occasion.

The Director Comsats University Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat also addressed the gathering.