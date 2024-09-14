ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari his commitment to democracy on World Democracy Day, said that the resolution of the nation’s issues lied in a vibrant and inclusive democratic process.

"We commemorate World Democracy Day to highlight the importance of democracy in empowering citizens and promoting their active participation in the political process," he said in a message issued by the President House.

He said democracy stood as the cornerstone of a just society, advocating for the protection of fundamental rights and enabling political, economic, and social inclusion.

This year, he said the global theme highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing good governance. "AI has the potential to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration, making it a key tool in modern governance. AI can provide data-driven insights and thus make the democratic process more transparent and accessible for voters by sharing important information about the candidates and their policies," he added.

President Zardari emphasized that democracy stoodd for people’s participation in the political process, political pluralism, and people’s rights. Its advocacy for the political, economic and social rights of citizens distinguishes it from other forms of government.

He said the political landscape of the country had witnessed many challenges. Leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made immense contributions to the restoration and strengthening of democratic processes in the country. Their unwavering commitment and sacrifice serve as a reminder of the continuous struggle to uphold democratic values, he added.

"As we observe this day, we also recognize the role that our Parliament plays in safeguarding democracy by representing the will of the people, formulating public policy, and addressing the nation's most pressing challenges. It is the Primary forum for addressing grievances, ensuring inclusivity, and fostering a resilient future for Pakistan, the president said.

He said "it is through democratic principles that we can achieve equality, socio-economic justice, the rule of law, and freedom of expression".

President Zardari stressed that as Pakistan faced contemporary challenges, it was highly essential to strengthen democratic institutions, undertake reforms, and work collectively to consolidate democracy.

"Let us recommit ourselves to upholding democratic values and ensuring that democracy continues to flourish in Pakistan," he added.