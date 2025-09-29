Vibrant parliamentary diplomacy essential to resolve shared challenges: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday emphasized that vibrant parliamentary diplomacy is essential for promoting peace, fostering regional stability, and advancing development to effectively address shared global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday emphasized that vibrant parliamentary diplomacy is essential for promoting peace, fostering regional stability, and advancing development to effectively address shared global challenges.

Speaking with a high-level parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, he welcomed their official visit to Islamabad and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and fostering regional cooperation.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his appreciation for the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which are rooted in shared faith, culture, and centuries-old civilizational ties.

Speaker underlined the importance of platforms such as the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in building stronger legislative collaboration and institutional links between the two nations. He also stated that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan a key partner in the region and is eager to expand ties in trade, energy, infrastructure, and connectivity. He invited Uzbekistan to benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location and access to seaports like Gwadar and Karachi, which can serve as gateways to the global market. He also lauded the recent successful organization of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Uzbekistan. He, further, stressed on the need to make Parliamentary Assembly of Economic cooperation Organization PAECO more proactive.

Speaker added that Pakistan is the least contributor to climate change, but it has been facing severe challenges. He praised the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its commendable performance during recent floods and called for joint regional efforts to mitigate the impact of environmental challenges. The Speaker strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Israeli aggression in Gaza. He stressed that lasting peace in the region is impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

He called on the international community and the Muslim Ummah to play a fair and decisive role in supporting the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The Speaker also stated that Pakistan responded in a firm and balanced manner to Indian aggression and that the ceasefire was eventually reached upon India's request. He credited the nation's unity and the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces for the country's resilient defense and diplomatic victory.

The Speaker further said that Afghanistan must ensure that its territory is not used for terrorist activities and reiterate that Pakistan offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, and economic collaboration. He stressed that the presence of multiple parliamentary delegations—expected from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran in the coming month—reflects growing international trust in Pakistan's democratic institutions.

In his remarks, Speaker Nuriddin Ismoilov expressed deep gratitude for the warm hospitality and generous reception accorded to the Uzbek delegation. He praised the leadership of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for promoting meaningful parliamentary diplomacy and deepening ties between the two legislatures. He acknowledged Pakistan's strategic importance in the region, particularly in the context of trade corridors, energy cooperation, and connectivity.

Nuriddin Ismoilov noted that Uzbekistan, like Pakistan, has also suffered from terrorism and emphasized that both countries can learn from one another in counterterrorism efforts. He lauded Pakistan’s diplomatic stance during recent tensions with India, describing its response as balanced and admirable. On climate change, he called for the adoption of a joint strategy to address environmental challenges that threaten the region's stability and future.

He described the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan as a milestone in bilateral relations, offering fresh momentum to political, economic, and parliamentary cooperation. Speaker Ismoilov recognized the value of Pakistan’s cultural and civilizational heritage, expressed well wishes for Pakistan’s continued development, and commended the Parliament of Pakistan for its effective service to the nation. He further reaffirmed that relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on brotherhood, mutual trust, and shared interests, and stated that closer parliamentary relations would naturally strengthen bonds between the peoples of both countries. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to promote peace, regional integration, and joint prosperity through enhanced parliamentary and institutional engagement.

The Parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan also visited corridors of Parliament House, inscribed remarks in official guest book placed in National Assembly and exchanged Souvenirs.

APP/sra-szm