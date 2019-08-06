Vibrant Senate to ensure strong state: Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said a vibrant Senate would ensure a strong state and protect rights of the provinces

In a message on the occasion of 47th anniversary of Senate, he said the anniversary of Senate gives a message of passion to represent the federating units of the country.

He said the Senate of Pakistan went through a lot of ups and downs in its 47 years history, protected interests of the provinces and made efforts for ensuring their rights.

Today was also important as the whole nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers, he said, adding, Senate played an important role on the issue of Kashmir and passed resolutions and made recommendations on it.

Sanjrani said the anniversary was being observed with the determination that Senate would continue to play its role for creating unity and harmony among the federating units.