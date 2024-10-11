- Home
Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over As Commander Karachi, Commander Pakistan Fleet
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi took over as Commander Karachi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib assumed the Command of Commander Pakistan Fleet during Change of Command ceremonies held here on Friday.
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi handed over the command of PN Fleet to Rear Admiral Abdul Munib and Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem handed over the command of Commander Karachi to Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, a news release said.
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College (Lahore), Naval Command College (USA), and National Defence University (Islamabad). The Admiral has an illustrious naval career comprising vast experience in various Command and Staff appointments.
His key appointments include Deputy Chief Of Naval Staff Operations, Director General Naval Intelligence, and Commander Pakistan Fleet. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Rear Admiral Abdul Munib is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College (Lahore), Naval Command College (USA), and National Defence University (Islamabad). The Admiral has an illustrious naval career comprising vast experience in various Command and Staff appointments. His key appointments include Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations, Director General C4I, and Director General Naval Intelligence. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).
