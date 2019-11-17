UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gillani Appointed As VCNS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gillani appointed as VCNS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has been appointed Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), PN press release here on Sunday stated.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has succeeded Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat who completed his tenure of service on 16 Nov 19 as VCNS.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS PISHIN and PNS MOAWIN. His distinguished staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Commander Coast.

The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington. Prior assuming the duties as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, the Admiral was serving as Chief of Staff (Personnel).

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds Master's Degree in Military Operational Research from Cranfield University UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy Washington United Kingdom Pishin Sunday From

Recent Stories

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

46 minutes ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

1 hour ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks Wo ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp entitled ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.