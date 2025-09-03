Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Calls On CM Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Commander Karachi called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday and invited him to participate in the second edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC)
He expressed satisfaction that the Balochistan government had successfully participated in the first edition of PIMEC 2023 and had also signed agreements worth US $ 400 million.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government would play a full role in every forum of national development and all possible steps to be taken to further promote investment opportunities in the maritime sector.
Souvenirs were also exchanged at the end of the meeting.
