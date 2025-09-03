Open Menu

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Calls On CM Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Commander Karachi called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday and invited him to participate in the second edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Commander Karachi called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Wednesday and invited him to participate in the second edition of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC).

He expressed satisfaction that the Balochistan government had successfully participated in the first edition of PIMEC 2023 and had also signed agreements worth US $ 400 million.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government would play a full role in every forum of national development and all possible steps to be taken to further promote investment opportunities in the maritime sector.

Souvenirs were also exchanged at the end of the meeting.

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

40 seconds ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

8 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

8 minutes ago
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

2 minutes ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Ba ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for i ..

Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program

2 minutes ago
 Three killed in Khairpur accident

Three killed in Khairpur accident

2 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve economy, common man� ..

Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan

2 minutes ago
 95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan