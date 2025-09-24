Vice Chairman BBIT Hails Investment In Shrimp Farming Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar, has hailed the Rs. 5 billion shrimp farming project in Damb as a milestone for the province’s economic future
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar, has hailed the Rs. 5 billion shrimp farming project in Damb as a milestone for the province’s economic future.
He said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a new chapter in Balochistan’s development journey.
In a statement, Kakar emphasized that the initiative will unlock new avenues for investment and economic growth, expressing satisfaction that several of Pakistan’s leading companies are backing such a large-scale and modern venture.
The consortium behind the project includes House of Kasib, Al-Karam Textile, Dhabeji Aqua Foods, Swat Ceramics, Sky Clean Global, and Tufail Group. Their collective commitment reflects a shared vision to generate employment and foster progress for the people of Balochistan.
Bilal Kakar noted that the shrimp farming venture is expected to create thousands of jobs and significantly boost the province’s seafood industry, exports, and foreign exchange earnings. He added that the introduction of advanced technology and training facilities will directly benefit the local community.
He extended his gratitude to all consortium members and reaffirmed the provincial government’s resolve under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to provide comprehensive support and facilities to investors. “Our goal is to make Balochistan a safe, attractive, and sustainable destination for investment,” he added.
Recent Stories
US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership
Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..
General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026
Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU
Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..
CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF
Pakistan, Syria agree to form JWG for agricultural cooperation
PIDE study shows half of beneficiaries lifted out of poverty under graduation pr ..
Vice Chairman BBIT hails investment in shrimp farming project
Additional director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa visits SCCI
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrest warrants for Mazari, Chattha cancelled, hearing adjourned to Sept 2925 minutes ago
-
APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector25 minutes ago
-
NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers25 minutes ago
-
Faizabad ITP office to remain open 24 hours: IG Rizvi25 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy25 minutes ago
-
Police present recovered children before IHC25 minutes ago
-
CPDI, PIC hold dialogue on access to information25 minutes ago
-
Man held by NCCIA for fake news25 minutes ago
-
IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay25 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed25 minutes ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura firing25 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family35 minutes ago