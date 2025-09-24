Open Menu

Vice Chairman BBIT Hails Investment In Shrimp Farming Project

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar, has hailed the Rs. 5 billion shrimp farming project in Damb as a milestone for the province’s economic future

He said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a new chapter in Balochistan’s development journey.

In a statement, Kakar emphasized that the initiative will unlock new avenues for investment and economic growth, expressing satisfaction that several of Pakistan’s leading companies are backing such a large-scale and modern venture.

The consortium behind the project includes House of Kasib, Al-Karam Textile, Dhabeji Aqua Foods, Swat Ceramics, Sky Clean Global, and Tufail Group. Their collective commitment reflects a shared vision to generate employment and foster progress for the people of Balochistan.

Bilal Kakar noted that the shrimp farming venture is expected to create thousands of jobs and significantly boost the province’s seafood industry, exports, and foreign exchange earnings. He added that the introduction of advanced technology and training facilities will directly benefit the local community.

He extended his gratitude to all consortium members and reaffirmed the provincial government’s resolve under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to provide comprehensive support and facilities to investors. “Our goal is to make Balochistan a safe, attractive, and sustainable destination for investment,” he added.

