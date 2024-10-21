Vice Chairman KPBoIT for coordinated efforts to promote economic development in region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The newly elected vice chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) Hasan Masood Kanwar has called for coordinated efforts are needed to promote economic development and stability in the region.

Addressing the staff of KPBoIT during a welcome party here, Hasan Masood emphasized on establishing strong communication with all stakeholders for the bright future of the province, adding that potential projects should be identified to boost foreign investor confidence, focusing on sectors such as tourism, minerals and hydel power to promote economic growth besides creating job opportunities.

On the occasion the officers and other staff of the KPBoIT welcomed the newly elected vice chairman and gave an introductory presentation to him about the progress made in the last few years, the investment challenges and the future plan.

It is worth mentioning here that KPBoIT was an institution established to promote investment, trade and economic development in the province and its main objectives were to facilitate investors and create a business environment for the local people.

The board's mandate also included collaboration with government departments to create an enabling environment for the promotion of investment-friendly policies in KP as a preferred investment destination.