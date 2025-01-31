Open Menu

Vice Chairman Of BBoIT Visits PPPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:08 PM

The Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and CEO Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, Friday visited the office of Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to discuss ways to boost investment in the province

Director Projects Syed Faraz Abdul Ghaffar gave a briefing on the projects run under Public Private Partnership. Dr. Faisal Khan participated in the meeting online.

During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of completing development projects under public-private partnerships to attract investment and benefit the people of Balochistan.

Kakar noted that the government has been in touch with various domestic and foreign investors, who have expressed interest in investing in different sectors of the province.

To facilitate this, the BBoIT plans to showcase projects to investors through seminars and events, in collaboration with the PPPA.

The CEO of BBoIT, Abdul Kabir Zarkoon, highlighted the need for effective communication and coordination between institutions to inform investors about the opportunities available in Balochistan. Meanwhile, CEO BPPPA Dr. Faisal Khan identified potential investment opportunities and challenges faced under PPP in various development projects.

The meeting demonstrates the government's efforts to promote investment and prosperity in Balochistan, with a focus on public-private partnerships and effective communication between institutions.

