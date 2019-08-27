UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman Of Chinese Central Military Commission Visits Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:06 PM

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC), General XuQiliangalongwith a high level delegation visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019) Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC), General XuQiliangalongwith a high level delegation visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, General XuQiliangwas received by Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour.Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

General XuQiliang called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi highlighted that close relationships between the peoples and the Armed Forces of the two countries are time-tested and based on mutual respect and trust.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over various ongoing naval projects between the two Naval Forces. The Admiral also thanked the General for whole hearted participation of PLA (Navy) with Ships and Special Forces/ Marine Teams in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19.

Vice Chairman CMC highly appreciated the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. General XuQiliangtermed Pakistan as China’s all weather strategic partner. On CPEC which is a vital part of Belt & Road Initiative, both sides expressed their full confidence and termed it as a project aimed at prosperity and economic empowerment of people of the region and beyond.Both the dignitaries also agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the domains of military collaboration.

A brief given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards peace and stability in the region.In the second leg of the visit, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi.The visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and defence forces in particular.

