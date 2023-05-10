Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the country's former Foreign Minister, has been arrested, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the country's former Foreign Minister, has been arrested, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday, several hours after the arrest of PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, the Geo broadcaster reported. According to the brodcaster's sources, he was arrested for 15 days.

Qureshi said on Tuesday that the police tried to arrest him together with Umar, but he fled and was in safety.

Umar was arrested on Wednesday outside the office of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association where the lawyers of the opposition party were preparing a plea to seek a meeting with the party leader, Imran Khan, who had been arrested on Monday.

The Pakistani authorities said on Monday that Imran Khan had been taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. PTI called on citizens of Pakistan to gather for mass protests, demanding Khan's release.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's authorities said Khan was facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case, related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.