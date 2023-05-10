UrduPoint.com

Vice Chairman Of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested In Pakistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Vice Chairman of Imran Khan's Opposition Party Arrested in Pakistan - Reports

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the country's former Foreign Minister, has been arrested, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the country's former Foreign Minister, has been arrested, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday, several hours after the arrest of PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, the Geo broadcaster reported. According to the brodcaster's sources, he was arrested for 15 days.

Qureshi said on Tuesday that the police tried to arrest him together with Umar, but he fled and was in safety.

Umar was arrested on Wednesday outside the office of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association where the lawyers of the opposition party were preparing a plea to seek a meeting with the party leader, Imran Khan, who had been arrested on Monday.

The Pakistani authorities said on Monday that Imran Khan had been taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case. PTI called on citizens of Pakistan to gather for mass protests, demanding Khan's release.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's authorities said Khan was facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case, related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police National Accountability Bureau Water Lawyers Vehicles Gas Islamabad High Court Media Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PT ..

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) condemns PTI's workers attack on Radio, A ..

4 minutes ago
 Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requiremen ..

Slim Majority of Americans Back Vaccine Requirements as Mandates Expire - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counte ..

Pakistani Military Units Enter Islamabad to Counter Riots - Police

4 minutes ago
 Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials ..

Spanish Trade Union Urges 45,000 Justice Officials to Launch Indefinite Strike o ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP ..

Federal govt approves army deployment in Punjab KP, ICT

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.