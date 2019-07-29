UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman Of The Central Military Commission (CMC) Of China Meets With Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat In Beijing

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), met with Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC), here

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC), met with Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC), here.

During the meeting, Gen. Zhang said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and the bilateral ties have maintained a high level of operation, China Military Online reported on Monday.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and has met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for many times, laying a solid foundation for further building a closer China-Pakistan community with shared destiny in a new era.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by both leaders, further strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, enrich and expand pragmatic cooperation, and achieve better and faster development of their bilateral relations, Gen. Zhang added.

He pointed out that the relationship between the two militaries is an integral part of the bilateral ties.

It is hoped that both militaries will continue to support and help each other strategically, push forward bilateral defense security cooperation, and make greater contributions to safeguarding the fundamental interests of the two countries, as well as regional and global peace, security and stability.

Gen. Zubair congratulated China's 70th founding anniversary and the PLA's 92nd founding anniversary. He stressed that the friendship between Pakistan and China has withstood the test of time and would grow even stronger.

Pak-China relations are the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign affairs and security policy. The Pakistani side is grateful to China for its long-term strong support, and is willing to further strengthen strategic communication and mutual trust with China, jointly address threats and challenges with more dynamic and deeper-level cooperation, in an effort to benefit the two peoples and maintain regional and world prosperity and development.

