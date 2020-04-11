UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Abid Saqi Urges Govt To Reduce Students Fee By 70 Percent For Online Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Abid Saqi on Saturday urged the government to reduce fee by 70 percent for the online classes and reimburse 70 percent of the amount of fee that they have submitted already

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Abid Saqi on Saturday urged the government to reduce fee by 70 percent for the online classes and reimburse 70 percent of the amount of fee that they have submitted already.

According to a press release issued here by PBC, Abid Saqi said that teachers should also be trained how to teach virtually according to the standards being followed globally.

He said in view of alarming day-to-day worsening situation on account of rapid spread of COVID-19, the concerns of students in respect of 'online classes' intended to be started by different universities and educational institutions, and their following demands, being justified, are fully supported and the Government was urged upon to accept the same immediately.

He urged that online classes should be suspended till 31st May in all universities and declare this time as semester break.

He said that internet should be provided to all the areas where people do not have access to it and also provide free 3G/4G internet facility to all the students so that they can be able to attend these classes if the crisis would be prolonged.

