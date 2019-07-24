UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman Reviews Progress On LDA City

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Vice chairman reviews progress on LDA city

LDA Vice Chairman S M Imran directed the development partners to expedite the provision of land for LDA City and complete the task within the time line given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :LDA Vice Chairman S M Imran directed the development partners to expedite the provision of land for LDA City and complete the task within the time line given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on LDA City for allocating plots to 9000 file holders of the scheme in compliance with the directions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He urged the development partners to achieve the monthly target with regard to presentation of land for the scheme to LDA and utilize all available resources for this purpose.

"Allocation of plots to the file holders is our priority as we are accountable to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard," he observed.

The construction of roads and development of other infrastructure in the scheme was an urgent task which should be carried out on war-footings.

No delay in the provision of land for carving out plots or execution of development works would be tolerated, he added.

The meeting was informed that development charges for the file holders had been halved and collection of these charges would be commenced very soon.

Members of the governing body of LDA Maj (R) Burhan Ali, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Director General Lahore Development Authority, Muhammad Usman Moazzam, Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers concerned besides the development partners of LDA City Imran Ali Bhatti, Mian Tahir Javed, Abdur Rashid, Altaf Malik as well as manager Zafar Chishti attended the meeting.

