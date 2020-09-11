UrduPoint.com
Vice Chairman Z Istanbul Group Of Companies Calls On KP Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:56 PM

Vice Chairman Z Istanbul Group of Companies calls on KP Speaker

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Z Istanbul Group of Companies Friday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani along with a delegation here at Assembly Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Z Istanbul Group of Companies Friday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani along with a delegation here at Assembly Secretariat.

During the meeting Chief Minister's aide Ziaullah Bangash, CEO Land Group of Companies Naseeb Ullah and Director Z Istanbul Group of Companies Pakistan Nazir Khattak were also present.

The two sides discussed measures to facilitate the citizens of the two counties in tourism sector, investment opportunities and steps to promote tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting stressed the need to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries in business sector.

Speaking on the occasion the KP Speaker Musthaq Ghani said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly relations and stands with each other during the time of need.

He recalled the Turkish government's generous support during the 2005 earth quake and 2010 flash floods in Pakistan that causes estimated $43 billion destruction to properties only and claimed over 1781 lives while leaving several people homeless.

Ghani said that Islamabad wants to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries by promoting trade and business ties beside exchange of parliamentary and business and trade delegations.

The Turkish delegation was given a tour of the digitized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall and was briefed on the digitization of the Assembly Hall. Land Group of Companies CEO Naseebullah and Director ZU Istanbul Group of Companies Pakistan Nazer Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Z Istanbul Group of Companies is the largest and biggest local, foreigner services and business group located in Istanbul.

