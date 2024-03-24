Open Menu

Vice Chancellor AIOU Pays Tribute During Visit To Kohat University

Vice Chancellor AIOU pays tribute during visit to Kohat University

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Professor Dr Nasir Mehmood, the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University on Sunday visited the campus of Kohat University.

He was invited by Professor Dr Muhammad Naseeruddin, the Vice Chancellor of Kohat University, to visit the esteemed institution.

During his visit, Dr Mehmood toured several university departments, including the incubation center and youth development center, where he expressed his admiration for the university's leadership and administration.

