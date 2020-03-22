Vice chancellor constitutes volunteer committee

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has constituted 47 member volunteer committee comprising Teachers, administrative staff and students for rendering services to defeat deadly coronavirus.

In a handout issued by spokesman of university VC said that Pakistan specially Sindh was in severe grip of lethal viral disease. He said that teachers, students and management of SBBU was united against battle against deadly pandemic.