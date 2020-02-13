- Home
Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University Inaugurates Digital Telephone Exchange Of University
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr Saima Hamid here on Thursday inaugurated the Digital Telephone Exchange of the University Campus.
The telephone exchange is the first of its kind in any Public Sector Pakistani university with Primary Rate Interference (PRI) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) facilities.
It is vision of the Vice Chancellor, Dr.
Saima Hamid to digitize the FJWU Campus and equipped it with latest technologies to bring it at par with international standards.
The computerized Campus Management System modifications are also in the final stages of implementation.
Additional Director I.T.C Imran Ijaz from Information Technology Department of FJWU designed this digital number system exchange which has capacity to handle
more than 2000 extensions on Campus.