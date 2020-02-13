UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University Inaugurates Digital Telephone Exchange Of University

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University inaugurates digital telephone exchange of university

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr Saima Hamid here on Thursday inaugurated the Digital Telephone Exchange of the University Campus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr Saima Hamid here on Thursday inaugurated the Digital Telephone Exchange of the University Campus.

The telephone exchange is the first of its kind in any Public Sector Pakistani university with Primary Rate Interference (PRI) and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) facilities.

It is vision of the Vice Chancellor, Dr.

Saima Hamid to digitize the FJWU Campus and equipped it with latest technologies to bring it at par with international standards.

The computerized Campus Management System modifications are also in the final stages of implementation.

Additional Director I.T.C Imran Ijaz from Information Technology Department of FJWU designed this digital number system exchange which has capacity to handle

more than 2000 extensions on Campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

13 minutes ago

Motorway Police recover stolen car, thief arrested ..

54 seconds ago

Growth of backward areas government's top priority ..

56 seconds ago

Sindh govt urges Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Cent ..

58 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree to Open Saudi ..

59 seconds ago

Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Criticizes State Depar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.