Open Menu

Vice-Chancellor Felicitates Students , Their Supervisors On Securing First Position In The Film Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Vice-Chancellor felicitates students , their supervisors on securing first position in the film festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh has secured the first position at the prestigious National Climate Justice Youth Film Festival (NCJYFF), organized by the Grow Green Network in Karachi.

According to the Chairman Department of Media & Communication Studies Dr Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, competing against universities from across the country, the SU students' film on climate justice impressed the judges and was declared the top entry.

On the occasion, the Sindh University team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 45,000 in recognition of their outstanding work.

It may be noted that this achievement is not only a significant milestone for the department but also a great honor for the University of Sindh, showcasing the talents and dedication of its students in addressing critical environmental issues through creative media.

On the other hand, the SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated the winning team and it's supervisors on their triumph in the festival held by Grow Green Network in Karachi.

He said he was elated to know that the students of the Department of Media & Communication Studies were doing professional work in their field.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Film And Movies May Media From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan