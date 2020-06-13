Vice Chancellor for accelerate pace of construction work in University

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has directed concerned officials to complete construction work of university so that new development work could be carried out. He said while chairing 24th meeting of the advisory building committee here on Saturday.

Project director of SBBU Engineer Faheem Ahmed Soomro while apprising the meeting about construction work being carried out said that development work of University would be completed by June 2021 which includes construction of Mosque, roads, construction of residential flats and other development work. Meanwhile members of advisory building committee Dr Bashir Ahmed Memon, Engineer Dur Muhammad Mangi, Nadeem Shakoor Chaudhry.

Engineer Abdul Qadir Khalidi, consultant Shahheena Khan and other members along with VC visited site of construction work.