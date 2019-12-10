Vice Chancellor for making Islamia University first hepatitis free varisty

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Hepatitis Control Program Government of Punjab has launched a campaign to make country's first hepatitis free university.

This was announced by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob during a seminar held at Main Auditorium here today.

He said that as many as 30 thousand persons including faculty, employees and students will be screened for hepatitis and provided treatment.

A mega camp will be setup during 30 December to 10 January to screen faculty and students at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

District Health Authority Bahawalpur is making special arrangements with university management for the successful conduct of the campaign.

This campaign has been launched in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to provide healthy environment to the people leading towards a prosperous nation. Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Qazi Masroor, Dr.Aurangzaib, focal person of Govt. of the Punjab Hepatitis Program also spoke on this occasion.