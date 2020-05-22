UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Gomal Varsity Hosts Iftar Dinner For Foreign Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:29 PM

Prof. Dr. Ifthkar Ahmed (TI), Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, hosted an Iftar Dinner at Model Hostel for International Students who get themselves hostel stricken in the middle of a global pandemic locked down without flights to travel back home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Ifthkar Ahmed (TI), Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, hosted an Iftar Dinner at Model Hostel for International Students who get themselves hostel stricken in the middle of a global pandemic locked down without flights to travel back home.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Iftikhar Ahmed highlighted the importance of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak among the students. Highlighting the importance of social distancing, he said that this month is a blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track which has been identified by the Almighty. He stressed the university officials present on the occasion to take keen interest in providing a homely environment to these foreigner students so they don't get homesick.

The Vice Chancellor said that it's an honour for the Gomal University that we are few among the Pakistani varsities to have an international alumni, adding that, "not only students from all over the country, but from around the globe come to study here in order to be in the competition with the best of their fields back in their countries.

" Vice Chancellor on this occasion enquired about the facilities available to them in the hostel and also shared his vision of establishing an International student centre and offering of modern, dynamic new programs in social sciences for international students in the near future at Gomal University.

Talking to the students, he further said, "your success paves the way for others. We encourage you to share your stories back homes with others and inspire. Everyone in Gomal University values your presence". In keeping with this spirit, the international students, present at the dinner, shared the highlights of their journey to Pakistan, memorable experiences and important life lessons learned during their stay in Pakistan and Gomal University.

The Students applauded the vision of Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad enchanting the facilities and provision of necessary health, welfare, maintenance, care and protection extended to them during the lockdown period.

