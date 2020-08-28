UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Government College University Donates Blood

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:22 PM

Vice Chancellor Government College University donates blood

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Friday visited the GCU blood donation camp and donated a pint of blood for cancer patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Friday visited the GCU blood donation camp and donated a pint of blood for cancer patients.

According to GC spokesperson, the camp was organized by the university's Blood Donor Society (GCU BDS) in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore.

GCU BDS Incharge Dr Babar Naseem Aasi said that this donation by the Vice Chancellor would also inspire other students and faculty members to donate blood for saving lives of people suffering from different diseases.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi appreciated the efforts of Blood Donor Society members that donated more than 1600 pints of blood every year for the people suffering from different diseases includingcancer and thalassemia.

The VC also briefed students and faculty members about the health benefits of blood donation.

