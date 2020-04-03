Vice Chancellor Government College University for biosafety labs for students; meets Governor

Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here and highlighted the initiatives taken by the university to fight COVID 19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House here and highlighted the initiatives taken by the university to fight COVID 19 pandemic.

The VC, Prof. Asghar Zaidi informed the Governor Punjab, also Chancellor of the universities in the province, that the students at GCU needed bio-safety level 3 and 4 laboratories for research on fatal infectious diseases including COVID-19.� Prof. Asghar outlined various steps taken by the university to assist the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic, adding that the GCU established Quarantine Facility for 364 patients at the Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus while Chemistry Department of GCU collaborated with the RL Hummate Pvt. Ltd to produce and provide 20,000 litres Chlorine Dioxide-based disinfectant to hospitals across Punjab.

He said the GCU was also working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Punjab for provision of disinfectant spray to all parts of the Punjab.

Prof. Zaidi also presented 160 litres hand sanitizer, made by GCU Chemistry Department, for doctors and paramedics and pledged to provide another 340 litres.

The VC also informed the Governor Punjab that GCU was in the forefront of an awareness campaign about special precautionary measures for elderly people as they were most likely to get seriously affected by the Coronavirus.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar acknowledged role of GCU Lahore in fighting COVID 19 pandemic and assured of his support for establishing biosafety laboratories in the university.