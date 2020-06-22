UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Grieved Over Demise Of Educationist, KTN Reporter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:07 PM

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior educationist and vice chancellor of Institute of Business Administration Sukkur Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui

In a statement on Monday ,Dr Amanat Ali said that since the establishment of IBA Sukkur the service of Prof. Nisar Siddiqui remained excellent and unforgettable. VC prayed Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the deceased and grant courage to the grieved family.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor SBBU have also expressed grief over sad demise of Senior Journalist and reporter KTN tv Channel Syed Ali Muhammad Shah Lakiari. He said that the services of Ali Muhammad Shah would remain unforgettable.

