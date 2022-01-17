Vice Chancellor Ibupoto extends felicitation to winner team

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday clinched Inter-University table tennis zone-H championship organized by the Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday clinched Inter-University table tennis zone-H championship organized by the Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, extended his felicitation to the winner team and sports section.

Talking to the winner team, VC Ibupoto said Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur is highly contributing in field of education, research and co-curricular activities.

He said this is the glaring example that with your team spirit, you won the championship. He stressed the students to participate in co-curricular and physical activities for the promotion of culture of tolerance and competition. He also appreciated the endeavor of HEC for the promotion of sports culture at the University level.

Deans, professors, student of Law department and captain and winner team members were present on this occasion.