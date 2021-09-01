UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor Inaugurates UoT System Lab

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Vice Chancellor inaugurates UoT System Lab

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor of University of Turbat (UoT) Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Wednesday inaugurated a well-equipped System Lab at UoT's Gwadar Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "It is a digital era and keeping in view the rapidly changing requirements of the time, we have decided to further enhance the IT facilities in all campuses of the university." He said the System Lab not only connects students with the global platform, but also help them in acquiring knowledge about their specialized fields.

We were making efforts to increase the facilities of General Computer Lab, System Lab, Hardware Lab and other IT related services in all campuses of the university. In-charge Computer Science Department, Muhammad Akram briefed the Vice Chancellor about the modern facilities available in System Lab.

Meanwhile, the VC also handed over the keys of a bus and a generator for girl's hostel to the Campus Director. Besides inspecting the on-going refurbishing works, the VC also held meeting with faculty members and admin staff in Director's office.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the Campus Director and his team over the progress of Gwadar Campus in a short span of time.

The event was attended by Campus Director Ijaz Ahmed, In-charge Computer Science Department, Muhammad Akram, In-charge education Department, Sadia Naseer,In-charge Commerce Science Department, Mujahid Hussain, In-charge Management Science Department Saghir Nasim, faculty member Mukhtar Bashir, Shenaz Noor, Assistant Director Admin Abdul Majid, Assistant Director Finance Rehmatullah and other staff of Gwadar Campus.

