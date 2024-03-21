Vice Chancellor Islamia College University retired

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Vice-Chancellor of Islamia College University Professor Gul Majeed after completing his term retired from the services here on Thursday.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad took over the charge of Acting Vice-Chancellor of Islamia College University.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor transferred the Registrar as soon as he assumed charge.

The charge of the acting registrar has been withdrawn from Dr. Najeebzada, Assistant Professor of the Islamic Theology Department.

Additional responsibilities of acting registrar assigned to Assistant Professor Muhammad Dawood Zahid of the Sharia and Law Department, a well-confirmed source told APP.

He will serve as acting registrar for the time being as more massive exchanges are expected after the registrar took over, the source added.