UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Of Bahawalpur For Practical Training Of Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur for practical training of students

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday said that practical training alongwith teaching process was very essential for students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday said that practical training alongwith teaching process was very essential for students.

He said "Provision of practical training and related materials and publications for the students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by government and private institutions is a welcome step."The Vice Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with Ehsan Ahmed Sehar, President Rural Media Network Pakistan.

Director Students Affairs, Rizwan Majeed, Director Press Media and Publication, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Alumni and Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr. Azhar Hussain were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Ehsan Ahmed Sehar presented publications for teachers, students and central library on behalf of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), UNESCO and Rural Media Network Pakistan to the Vice Chancellor.

Related Topics

Pakistan IUB Media Government

Recent Stories

Women sports to be promoted for national uplift: S ..

Women sports to be promoted for national uplift: SAPM

1 minute ago
 AC Havelian reviews security measures for Muharram ..

AC Havelian reviews security measures for Muharram

1 minute ago
 Two dead in California's largest blaze this year

Two dead in California's largest blaze this year

1 minute ago
 PRC starts relief operations in flood hit areas of ..

PRC starts relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi gears up for Muha ..

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi gears up for Muharram arrangements

27 minutes ago
 AJK President advices VC MUST to complete pending ..

AJK President advices VC MUST to complete pending development projects

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.