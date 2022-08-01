Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur for practical training of students

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday said that practical training alongwith teaching process was very essential for students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday said that practical training alongwith teaching process was very essential for students.

He said "Provision of practical training and related materials and publications for the students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by government and private institutions is a welcome step."The Vice Chancellor expressed these views during a meeting with Ehsan Ahmed Sehar, President Rural Media Network Pakistan.

Director Students Affairs, Rizwan Majeed, Director Press Media and Publication, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Alumni and Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr. Azhar Hussain were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Ehsan Ahmed Sehar presented publications for teachers, students and central library on behalf of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), UNESCO and Rural Media Network Pakistan to the Vice Chancellor.