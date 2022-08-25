Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciates updating of IUB Act of 1975

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on Thursday appreciated the updated version of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Act 1975.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil presented the updated version of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Act 1975 to the Vice Chancellor.

On the occasion, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar, Additional Registrar (Admin) Arif Ramoz, and Additional Registrar Meetings and Regulations Imran Bhutta were also present. The new copy of the University Act was published under the supervision of the Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences Prof.

Dr. Jawad Iqbal and other members of the committee including Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar, Prof. (R) Dr. Barkat Ali, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qudus Sial, Additional Treasurer Abdul Sattar Zahori, Additional Registrar Arif Ramoz, Additional Registrar Imran Bhatta, Assistant Registrar Hamid Chishti, and Assistant Registrar Noreen Anjum.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Meetings and Regulations section and emphasized that the University rules and regulations should be republished like the University Act.