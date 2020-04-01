Vice Chancellor IUB for facilitating students during online studies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that online classes are underway at the university to mitigate the academic loss of students.

In a message issued from his office here today, he said that it was high time that the latest technology should be used to overcome the challenges faced during these unusual circumstances.

He said that university administration is well aware of lack of internet facilities at some parts of the country, therefore, it was decided in the meetings of Deans of Faculties that the students would not be burdened with assignments and they will be kept relaxed during online studies.

He said that the present semester was scheduled to complete in June but under the current situation the semester will continue till September.