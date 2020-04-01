UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor IUB For Facilitating Students During Online Studies

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Vice Chancellor IUB for facilitating students during online studies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that online classes are underway at the university to mitigate the academic loss of students.

In a message issued from his office here today, he said that it was high time that the latest technology should be used to overcome the challenges faced during these unusual circumstances.

He said that university administration is well aware of lack of internet facilities at some parts of the country, therefore, it was decided in the meetings of Deans of Faculties that the students would not be burdened with assignments and they will be kept relaxed during online studies.

He said that the present semester was scheduled to complete in June but under the current situation the semester will continue till September.

Related Topics

Internet Technology June September IUB From

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

21 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

36 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

47 minutes ago

People with autism are part of our communities, sa ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.