Vice-Chancellor IUB takes oath from office bearers of 11 Student Societies

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The grand oath-taking ceremony of the Student Societies of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held on Saturday at the Central Auditorium Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob administered the oaths to the newly appointed students and officials.

In his address, he said that the aim of the student societies is to highlight the leadership abilities of the students so that they can create active members of the society by shaping the character of thousands of other students who are with them.

This initiative is very good as a result of which last year 250 students in different societies fulfilled their responsibilities in a brilliant and responsible manner and played an active role in the mega-events and celebrations of the university.

Renowned motivational speaker and former Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal was the chief guest who gave detailed lectures to the students on career planning and becoming active and successful citizens.