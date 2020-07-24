UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University Gives 3-months Deadline For Immediate Completion Of Mega Project Of KMU

Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, while taking stern notice of the delay in completion of the mega project of KMU Institute of Liver Transplant and Diabetology, directed the concerned authorities to complete this great project for the wellbeing of the people of the province by October 30th, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, while taking stern notice of the delay in completion of the mega project of KMU Institute of Liver Transplant and Diabetology, directed the concerned authorities to complete this great project for the wellbeing of the people of the province by October 30th, 2020.

He gave these instructions to the concerned authorities during a briefing given on the occasion of a visit to the site of the project under construction.

Beside others Registrar Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, Deputy Director P&D Amjad Hussain, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Deputy Director Audit Arshad Ali, Project Director Major (Retd.) Mohammad Ayaz, consultant Nespak and relevant contractors were also present at the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that the said project, which was approved six years ago, was estimated to cost around Rs. One billion and was supposed to be completed in four years, but due to some unavoidable reasons, the project could not be materialized on time due to which the expenditure has now increased beyond the stipulated estimate.

Taking notice of this negligence, the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq has directed all the concerned authorities to complete the project by fulfilling all the codal formalities within three months.

The VC clarified that further delay in the completion of this project which was started in the larger interest of the poor people of the province would not be tolerated otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible persons as per law. He maintained that the establishment of this institute will create opportunities for modern education and research in the fields of liver transplant, hepatitis and diabetes.

With the completion of this project, the people exposed to hepatitis and diabetes of neighboring countries besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be able to benefit from this mega project. In addition to treatment and liver transplantation, there will be opportunities for diagnosis and prevention of these two major diseases, he added.

According to PC-1, the project is consisted of academic block as well as high tech modern laboratories, operating theaters, wards and awareness areas, while the project will also provide contemporary research and education facilities to doctors, paramedics, physiotherapists and nurses.

