Vice Chancellor KUST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin Stands Firm Against False Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Vice Chancellor KUST Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin stands firm against false allegations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and Khushal Khan Khattak University, has vehemently denied all false allegations leveled against him, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to his institutions and students.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Prof.

Naseeruddin emphasized that well-being and success of students, teachers, and staff remain his top priority.

He also underscored his dedication to transparency and accountability, welcoming any investigations and checks and balance processes.

Undeterred by baseless allegations and propaganda, Prof. Naseeruddin vowed to continue his efforts towards the betterment and development of his institutions, upholding the highest principles of integrity and leadership.

