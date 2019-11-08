UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani Inaugurates Literature Book Corner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:23 PM

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani inaugurates literature book corner

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani Friday inaugurated "Literature Book Corner" at the Central Library of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani Friday inaugurated "Literature Book Corner" at the Central library of the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that Literature was the foundation of life as it enables people to see through the lenses of others, and sometimes even inanimate objects, therefore it becomes a looking glass into the world as others view it.

Literature is a journey that inscribed in pages and powered by the imagination of the reader, he said and added that it has provided gateway to teach the reader about life experiences from even the saddest stories to the most joyful ones that will touch their hearts.

He observed that the study of literature has a civilizing effect on people. There is an extreme danger of education being used primarily to turn out engineers, lawyers, doctors, accountants, business men and business women and other professionals who are lacking in human feelings and who have been described as educated barbarians, he added.

