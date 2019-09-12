UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor LUMHS Distributes Cheques To Postgraduates Students

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:52 PM

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani distributed cheques to the 137 postgraduate students of the university under "Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani distributed cheques to the 137 postgraduate students of the university under "Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme".

The cheques were distributed among the postgrdautes at a ceremony on Wednesday which arranged by the Post Graduate Medical Institute LUMHS Jamshoro.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said the Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme is aimed at encouraging pursuit of higher education by students registered in Masters and Ph.D. programmes in a HEC approved public sector educational institution from less developed areas through financing of their tuition fees paid directly to universities.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the Higher Education Commission for implementation of the programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

