Vice Chancellor LUMHS Inaugurates State-of-the-art Computerized Examination Center

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan here on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art computerized examination center.

According to the media coordinator of LUMHS, the Center, established under the auspices of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, is equipped with the latest technology to facilitate computerized examinations for students.

While addressing at the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor expressed that the establishment of this computerized examination center represented a significant advancement in our commitment to providing high-quality, efficient and secure examination services for undergraduates as well as for postgraduates.

Ujjan stated that this examination center would help to address the escalating requirement for technologically advanced and streamlined examination procedures, and the initiative was designed to cater to a wide range of academic and professional needs.

The Vice Chancellor extended his deepest gratitude to the HEC for their generous funding and unwavering support in making this project a reality. He added that the examination center contains 04 Labs, each lab equipped with high-performance computers with cutting-edge software and hardware to facilitate a range of testing formats. Advanced security measures were implemented, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance and secure login protocols to maintain the integrity of the examination process, he added.

Prof Ujjan informed that on-site technical support and administrative staff would be available to assist candidates with any issue that may arise during the examination process. He described that the computerized system would significantly reduce the time required for examination administration and result processing, leading to faster results for candidates and institutions.

