Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates research centre & auditorium

Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday laid down the foundation stone of new girls hostel, library, cafeteria and academic block at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday laid down the foundation stone of new girls hostel, library, cafeteria and academic block at LUMHS Jamshoro.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the Vice Chancellor also inaugurated a newly established medical research centre and a state of the art auditorium at Peoples school of nursing in the LUMHS Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ujjan said that the development works were going on in the campus to provide better facilities to the students.

He said that providing a safe place and better education environment to the students was our mission.