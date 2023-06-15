Vice Chancellor LUMHS receives gold medal from Brain Trust Charity United Kingdom

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Brain Trust Charity United Kingdom has award Avicenna Gold Medal to the Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan.

Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan following invaluable services which he rendered in the field of academics, research and community development.