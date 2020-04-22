UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Malakand Varsity Urges Farmers To Concentrate On Olive Plantation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Vice Chancellor Malakand University Dr. Gul Zaman on Wednesday said that the University Olive Gardens were cultivating rare plants, flowers and herbs from different areas in the Botanical Garden while various plants have also been cultivated in the Garden

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Malakand University Dr. Gul Zaman on Wednesday said that the University Olive Gardens were cultivating rare plants, flowers and herbs from different areas in the Botanical Garden while various plants have also been cultivated in the Garden.

There was a huge scope for cultivation especially in the Malakand Division as there were already widespread wild trees, he said adding that thousands of olive plants would start production this year.

"If the farmers concentrate on olive plantation and grafting, the country can save billions of rupees in oil import.

If the farmers switched over to olive farming from growing wheat, maize and vegetables its income was much higher than other crops," he said.

According to rough estimates, there were 30 million wild olive trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas including 0.5 million in Swat that need grafting to bear fruit. Though the grafting and plantation of olives was in progress and local farmers were taking interest in it to some extent but it should be encouraged at all level.

