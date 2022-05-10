UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor MUET Emphasises Industry-based Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Vice Chancellor MUET emphasises industry-based research

Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali emphasised the need of industry-based research with new innovations, to boost the industrial sector and increase employment opportunities for the youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali emphasised the need of industry-based research with new innovations, to boost the industrial sector and increase employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking as a chief guest at a daylong seminar on bridging the gap between educational and industrial organizations, held by Mehran University on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor urged the scholars and engineers of the universities to refrain from paper-based researches, rather focus on introducing innovative engineering tools so that industrialists could purchase the same from local markets instead of importing from other countries.

The scholars of biomedical and mechanical engineering departments of the university should carry out industry-based research with invention of new tools, he stressed, adding that their efforts could boost Pakistan's industrial sector.

While speaking on the occasion, representative of a local medical device manufacturer, Dr. Irshad Noor informed that his company has been engaged in manufacturing seven types of medical equipment, which are not only used in locally but also being exported to other nations.

The company is making efforts to invent more equipments related to the medical field by adopting traditional manufacturing methods, he said and added that the scholars of the institute could play their due role in this regard, for which the industrial corporations could make investment.

Besides the deans of faculties, the seminar was largely attended by the faculty members and students of MUET.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Same Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology Market From Employment

Recent Stories

No delay acceptable in completion of schemes:CM

No delay acceptable in completion of schemes:CM

2 minutes ago
 Ankara Hopes for Success in F-16 Deal With US - De ..

Ankara Hopes for Success in F-16 Deal With US - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Role of media important in maintaining close liais ..

Role of media important in maintaining close liaison between public and parliame ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Sanctions Against Russia Cannot Be Lifted Despi ..

EU Sanctions Against Russia Cannot Be Lifted Despite Effect on Germany - Baerboc ..

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan President Urges Protesters to Stop Viol ..

Sri Lankan President Urges Protesters to Stop Violence in Country

6 minutes ago
 Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 202 ..

Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.