Vice Chancellor MUET emphasises industry-based research

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali emphasised the need of industry-based research with new innovations, to boost the industrial sector and increase employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking as a chief guest at a daylong seminar on bridging the gap between educational and industrial organizations, held by Mehran University on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor urged the scholars and engineers of the universities to refrain from paper-based researches, rather focus on introducing innovative engineering tools so that industrialists could purchase the same from local markets instead of importing from other countries.

The scholars of biomedical and mechanical engineering departments of the university should carry out industry-based research with invention of new tools, he stressed, adding that their efforts could boost Pakistan's industrial sector.

While speaking on the occasion, representative of a local medical device manufacturer, Dr. Irshad Noor informed that his company has been engaged in manufacturing seven types of medical equipment, which are not only used in locally but also being exported to other nations.

The company is making efforts to invent more equipments related to the medical field by adopting traditional manufacturing methods, he said and added that the scholars of the institute could play their due role in this regard, for which the industrial corporations could make investment.

Besides the deans of faculties, the seminar was largely attended by the faculty members and students of MUET.