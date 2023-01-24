UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor Of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal Calls On Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal calls on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Tuesday.

He briefed the caretaker CM about the treatment facilities at FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and FJMCU's expansion plan.

The caretaker CM assured to resolve the problems of FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on a priority basis, saying that ensuring the best health facilities was a priority. The university's expansion plan would be decided in the public interest after a review, he added.

VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dean Basic Sciences Prof. Munazza Iqbal felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the office of the chief minister and expressed their best wishes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Fatima Jinnah Best

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Qu ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

7 minutes ago
 Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Bo ..

Five Out of 7 Checkpoints on Moldovan-Ukrainian Border Resume Work - Border Poli ..

16 minutes ago
 Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top pr ..

Delivery of quality medical cover to masses top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

Federal Ombudsman providing relief to public

16 minutes ago
 Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambass ..

Indonesian Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Burning in Sto ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mar ..

NASA, DARPA to Test Uranium Nuclear Engine for Mars Missions by 2027 - Nelson

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.