Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal calls on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) Dr Khalid Masood Gondal called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Tuesday.

He briefed the caretaker CM about the treatment facilities at FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and FJMCU's expansion plan.

The caretaker CM assured to resolve the problems of FJMCU and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on a priority basis, saying that ensuring the best health facilities was a priority. The university's expansion plan would be decided in the public interest after a review, he added.

VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dean Basic Sciences Prof. Munazza Iqbal felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the office of the chief minister and expressed their best wishes.