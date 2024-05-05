Vice Chancellor Of GCU Meets Provincial Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor Government College University Dr Tayaba Zarif called on Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Hassan Malkani in his office and felicitated him on assuming portfolio of the provincial minister.
The VC apprising the minister about the performance of the University said that GC University with the continuous assistance of Higher Education Commission Sindh has achieved a prominent status in the international ranking of Universities and became a certified university.
On this occasion VC Tayaba Zarif presented the research magazine ‘ International journal of MUN modern sciences and multidisciplinary studies’ to the minister.
Muhammad Hussain Malkani said that besides basic education higher education was also imperative, Sindh Government was taking concerted steps for Higher studies in the province and expanding network of Universities and provision of resources was the part of that programme.
He said that Government College University Hyderabad was the emerging star of Higher education commission and its success is the success of HEC Sindh.
The minister assured the Vice Chancellor for his complete cooperation. Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Hassan Samon was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Milk shops sealed for over pricing32 seconds ago
-
Killer of two arrested10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected ANP President Aimal Wali2 hours ago
-
Water flows gradually rise at Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood2 hours ago