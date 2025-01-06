Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi(KU) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurates updated computer lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi(KU) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the updated computer laboratory at the Department of Statistics on Monday.

Addressing the faculty members and students, he emphasized that investment in education and research is seen as an investment globally but, unfortunately in Pakistan, it is often viewed as a burden.

“Pakistan cannot achieve its goals without investing in education. A knowledge-based society and economy are essential for progress.”he said and added that nations like Japan, Germany, and China have learned from their challenges, and their success stories serve as examples.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi pointed out that Pakistan’s biggest issue is the state’s reluctance to take responsibility, and welfare organizations often fill those gaps.

He appreciated that alumni are coming forward and helping their departments, which shows that they do not have to forget the role of their faculty and department in the success of individuals.

KU Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf highlighted that we live in an era of science and technology, and technology has become a necessity in all fields.

She acknowledges that updated computers are crucial not only for the Department of Statistics but for all departments.

She lauded the provision of new computers by Mazher-ul-Haq as a valuable investment, aiming to align the younger generation with contemporary demands.

An alumnus of the department of statistics from 1973, Mazher-ul-Haq shared that graduates from the department are making their mark not only in far east countries but also in the USA and various European countries, bringing honor to the University of Karachi and Pakistan.

He expresses gratitude towards the University of Karachi and encourages others to contribute according to their ability. He mentioned that his donation of computers to the department is a small gesture of giving back.

The in-charge of the department of statistics, Dr Rafia Shafi, informed the audience that Mazher-ul-Haq has helped in upgrading the department computer labs by providing 14 HP Z240 Core i7, and sixth-generation PCs. She believes that these computers will greatly aid the students in becoming proficient with modern technology.