Vice Chancellor of University of Okara for online teaching facility in wake of coronavirus

University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said on Monday the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide had provided the academia an opportunity to seamlessly integrate face-to-face and online teaching as the future was hinged on blended methodology

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said on Monday the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide had provided the academia an opportunity to seamlessly integrate face-to-face and online teaching as the future was hinged on blended methodology.

Addressing the faculty members through a video conference, he said that since the pandemic and its effects seemed to be staying longer, adding that on-campus educational activities might remain suspended or disrupted.

"Moreover, teachers and students face various problems of commutation, boarding and lodging for on-campus education. Thus, e-Learning has to continue partly".

Dr. Zakar said that all the educational institutions must build their capacity to switch between conventional and online teacher quickly and smoothly and the teachers, students or administrators who fail to adapt will have no place in the new scenario.

He also highlighted certain hiccups being faced by the e-Learning system including digital divide, lack of awareness and professional training and behavioral reluctance.

"The issues and barriers are here and both the institutions and governments should endeavor to fix it through scholarships, grants, loans, donations etc.", told the VC.

Dr. Zakar advised his faculty specifically and the academia at large to get the training of new tools and modify their syllabuses and evaluation methodologies in order to adapt to the new standards

