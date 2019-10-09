Vice Chancellor presides over Sindh University Syndicate meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 199th meeting of the University of Sindh Syndicate was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

According to university spokesman, the meeting approved appointments of the directors of various institutes and Chairmen of the teaching departments for three years under who included Prof. Dr. Abdul Wasim Sheikh at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa at the Institute of Biochemistry, Dr. Habibullah Naqvi at Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Prof.

Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi at Institute of Gender Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Hassan Aghaim at the Center for Pure and Applied Geology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah at the Institute of business Administration The meeting also approved setting up of the Banking and Finance Department at Sindh University.

The meeting also constituted five members committee to review the service structure prepared by the university administration in grades 2 to 16. A committee of Syndicate members was also formed for the officers' promotions and time scales, which would soon present their recommendations in this regard.