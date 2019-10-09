UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Presides Over Sindh University Syndicate Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Vice Chancellor presides over Sindh University Syndicate meeting

The 199th meeting of the University of Sindh Syndicate was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The 199th meeting of the University of Sindh Syndicate was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to university spokesman, the meeting approved appointments of the directors of various institutes and Chairmen of the teaching departments for three years under who included Prof. Dr. Abdul Wasim Sheikh at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa at the Institute of Biochemistry, Dr. Habibullah Naqvi at Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Prof.

Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi at Institute of Gender Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Hassan Aghaim at the Center for Pure and Applied Geology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah at the Institute of business Administration The meeting also approved setting up of the Banking and Finance Department at Sindh University.

The meeting also constituted five members committee to review the service structure prepared by the university administration in grades 2 to 16. A committee of Syndicate members was also formed for the officers' promotions and time scales, which would soon present their recommendations in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

57 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

9 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

10 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

14 minutes ago

China vows to win against Guam in FIFA world cup q ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.